COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tyresse Williford earns second OVC award

Williford

For the second time this season, SIUE junior Tyresse Williford (Chicago) has earned recognition as the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball Newcomer of the Week.

Williford recorded back-to-back games of 20-plus points (now 7 this year) on his way to leading SIUE to a sweep of Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky.

He scored 23 points Thursday to help SIUE erase a 16-point deficit on its way to an 83-76 win over MSU. He was 10-12 from the free throw line including 4-4 in the game’s final 18 seconds to seal the victory.

Saturday, Williford helped SIUE withstand a comeback from EKU, scoring 27 points and was 10-14 from the free throw line as the Cougars defeated Eastern Kentucky 88-82 in double overtime. He was 5 for 6 from the line in the two overtime periods. He opened the second overtime period with a layup and SIUE never trailed in the final period.

The award is the second of the year for the transfer from Wabash Valley. Williford was the OVC co-Newcomer of the Week Jan. 21.

SIUE continues OVC play on the road with games at Austin Peay on Thursday and Murray State on Saturday.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter