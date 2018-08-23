COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waldo to join men’s staff at SIUE

× Expand Mike Waldo will join the SIUE men’s basketball staff beginning Sept. 1

EDWARDSVILLE | Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Hall of Fame coach Mike Waldo will join the SIUE men’s basketball staff as an assistant beginning Sept. 1, according to head coach Jon Harris.

“We are thrilled to have Mike Waldo join our staff,” Harris said. “It’s not every day that you have the opportunity to hire a Hall of Fame coach with more than 700 career wins. In addition to his coaching expertise, he possesses the qualities that we look for. He is a tireless worker who will be trustworthy and loyal to the program. Coach Waldo will add value to our staff and program in a countless number of ways.”

Waldo spent 35 years as a head coach, including the last 30 at Edwardsville High School. The Granite City North High School graduate finished his career with a 727-266 record for a .732 winning percentage. He won 21 regional titles, seven sectional titles and 10 Southwestern Conference championships during his time at EHS. Prior to his time with the Tigers, Waldo was the head coach for five seasons at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton. His teams won 81 games over 5 seasons and captured the school’s first regional title in 1988.

He boasted 4 30-win seasons and 21 20-win seasons during his time as a head coach.

“I am glad to have this opportunity which keeps me involved in basketball,” Waldo said. “I feel very fortunate to get to work with Jon and his staff. I am very happy to have a new role in basketball.”

Waldo played two seasons of basketball for SIUE, as well as two years at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Harris was a standout player for Waldo at Edwardsville, where he scored 1,269 points and was the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Player of the Year in 1998.

“This will be a unique situation, being that he was my high school coach,” Harris said. “He is a part of where my bug for the profession came from. The history that we have played heavily into us making this hire. We don’t simply talk about an extended basketball family and building lifelong relationships because it sounds good; this is who we are.”

