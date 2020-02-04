COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Weather postpones Education Day game

× Expand Education Day

Because of impending weather, SIUE Athletics has postponed women's basketball's annual Education Day game originally scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday against Morehead State.

In an effort to take into consideration the safe travel of 14 participating schools and more than 3,000 students from around the Metro East to First Community Arena, the decision was made to postpone the event.

Thursday's game against Morehead State will be moved to a 5:30 p.m. tipoff with the men's game to follow.

The Education Day game now will be Thursday, February 20, against Austin Peay with tipoff slated for 11 a.m. All schools confirmed for the Education Day game will receive priority status. A waiting list will be created for any additional available tickets. To have a school considered, contact Chris Wright at (618) 650-2872 or cwright@siue.edu.

The men's game Feb. 20 vs. Austin Peay will now tip at 7 p.m.

