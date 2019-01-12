COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cougars drop third overtime contest

David McFarland sank a free throw to cut the lead to 67-61 with 1:00 to play.

For the second consecutive game and the third time this season, SIUE men's basketball dropped an overtime contest on the road. Tennessee Tech outlasted SIUE 78-69 Thursday night in Ohio Valley Conference action.

Tied at 67 going to overtime, the Cougars (5-9, 1-2 OVC) missed all 10 field goal attempts in the extra time.

"We did some good things," SIUE head coach Jon Harris said. "But what we didn't do in overtime, which costs us the game, is move the ball. We took a couple of questionable shots early and we broke down a couple of times on defense. For the overtime that was the difference."

Tennessee Tech (6-10, 2-1) was 3 for 3 in the overtime period and knocked down 5 of 8 free throws.

The Cougars forced overtime by erasing a seven-point deficit in the final minute of regulation. David McFarland sank a free throw to cut the lead to 67-61 with 1:00 to play. The Cougars employed full-court pressure and McFarland earned stole the ball and got it to Christian Ellis, who dished to Daniel Kinchenon the right wing for a three to cut the lead to 67-64. Ellis grabbed a rebound after a Tennessee Tech miss and SIUE called a timeout with 18 seconds remaining.

Following the timeout, Jaylen McCoy fed McFarland on the left wing. McFarland buried a three-pointer to tie the score with just 10 seconds to play.

"We executed," Harris said of the Cougars' play down the stretch. "We did some good things. I would have liked to execute better in overtime."

The Cougars forced 19 turnovers and scored 20 points from the takeaways. SIUE committed just eight turnovers, one off their season low.

"We guarded decent and we did a good job turning them over," Harris added. "But we got outscored by 10 on free throws and they outrebounded us by 15."

McFarland led SIUE with 17 points. Kinchen added 14 points and was 4 of 8 from three-point range. Cameron Williams scored 13 points.

Hunter Vick scored 18 points to lead Tennessee Tech. Micaiah Henry turned a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Martin scored 16 points and added nine rebounds.

The loss is the fifth straight for SIUE in the series with Tennessee Tech. The Cougars have never won a road game at TTU.

SIUE continues the road trip with a Saturday afternoon game at Jacksonville State.

"It's a quick turnaround," Harris added. "Jacksonville State is a really good team, especially at home. We'll have our hands full for sure."

