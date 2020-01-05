COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cougars fall short at Tennessee State

SIUE and Tennessee State traded blows Saturday before the Tigers prevailed over the Cougars 79-74 in an Ohio Valley Conference battle at the Gentry Center.

SIUE fell to 1-1 in OVC play and 4-10 overall. TSU is 2-0 in the OVC and 10-5 overall.

The Tigers entered the contest as the best shooting team in the OVC, with regards to field goal percentage, and they lived up to their billing, shooting 58 percent (28-48) for the game. TSU was 13-21 (62 percent) in the second half.

"They are a good shooting team and they share the ball," SIUE head coach Brian Barone said. "When they hit a few early we got a little suspect in our containment defense. We ran them off the line but then we were starting to over-help and they got some easy layups and some easy drop-offs. When they really needed a bucket they were able to get a bucket."

SIUE led 70-69 after a pair of Tyresse Williford free throws with 2:29 to play when Tennessee State got a traditional three-point play from Mark Freeman. Freeman pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on the put-back before being fouled. His free throw put TSU back in front 72-70. After an SIUE turnover, Jy'lan Washington knocked down a three-pointer to make it a five-point spread. SIUE traded buckets for free throws down the stretch, but TSU held on.

"It's frustrating because you come out of Nashville with a great opportunity to be 2-0," Barone said. "We did enough for a lot of both games to come out 2-0."

SIUE shot 48 percent (13-27) over the first half and the game was tied 39-39 at half.

"My message is not that 'you got a split in Nashville and that's a rarity,'" Barone added. "You have to be hungry and you have to understand when you're successful what allowed you to have that success. We broke a few times. The reality is we're in the gym every day working our tail off to establish a culture the right way but Tennessee State beat us today."

Zeke Moore led all scorers with 22 points. He was 6-11 from the field and connected on 4-7 three-point attempts. Mike Adewunmi chipped in a career-high 21 points. He was 4-6 from the field and 12-13 at the free throw line.

"Right after the celebration at Belmont I told (Mike) the next game was a good game for him," Barone said. "It's about instilling confidence in the young men and the reality is they instill confidence in me as well. We saw something that we could expose and Mike did a good job. Now you have to get where you can do it every game and not just based on matchups."

Saturday marked the first time this season that SIUE has had two 20-point scorers. The last time it happened was February of 2019 also at Tennessee State.

Cam Williams added 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

The Cougars 21-47 (45 percent) from the field for the game and knocked down 25-28 (89 percent) of their free throws.

Tennessee State's Michael Littlejohn and Shakem Johnson each scored 15 points to pace the Tigers. Wesley Harris (11), Emmanuel Egbuta (11) and Carlos Marshall (10) also each tallied double figures for TSU.

The Cougars continue OVC play with road games next weekend. SIUE will face Morehead State Thursday and Eastern Kentucky Saturday.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter