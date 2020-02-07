COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morehead State outlasts Cougars in overtime

× Expand Christen King

Morehead State took command in overtime and defeated the SIUE women's basketball team 63-55 Thursday in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

The Eagles scored the first seven points in the five-minute overtime and outscored the Cougars 17-9 to improve to 9-14 overall and 5-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference. SIUE dropped to 3-19 and 1-10.

"I like the way we battled for 40 minutes, but in overtime, they (Eagles) were the better team," SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said. "I'm proud of our team and how we fought back and took it to the wire."

SIUE trailed 33-24 midway through the third quarter before making a run at Morehead State. The Cougars grabbed a 46-44 lead on Bria Stallworth's basket with 37 seconds remaining, but the Eagles tied it on Breuna Jackson's two free throws with 19.8 seconds to play.

Then Morehead State went to work in the overtime. The Eagles forged in front 53-46 and never looked back. They made 10 free throws in the overtime and were 24 for 30 from the foul line overall. SIUE, which was 10 for 18 on its free throws, hit 21 of 68 shots, including 3 of 12 from three-point land.

"They really did a good job of making their free throws in the overtime," Buscher said of the Eagles.

Christen King scored 14 points to power the Cougars, and teammate Allie Troeckler contributed 10 points and 9 rebounds.

"It's a little frustrating right now, but we are going to keep fighting and we will get there," Troeckler said.

Buscher praised the play of Troeckler and King.

"Allie brings a level of toughness to our team that we miss when she's out of the lineup," Buscher said. "And I'm proud of the way Christen played tonight. She really did a good job."

Teammate Mikayla Kinnard added eight points and snared six rebounds. Stallworth and Akuen both scored seven points. Stallworth also pitched in with seven of the Cougars' 16 assists. SIUE outrebounded Morehead State 47-46 and both teams committed 21 turnovers.

Ellie Johnson and Jackson both logged 16 points to lead Morehead State, which had four players score in double figures. The Eagles made 19 of 58 shots and were just 1 of 15 from beyond the arc, but accurate free throw shooting kept them humming.

Morehead State led 25-22 at half, though the Cougars owned a 17-14 lead midway through the second quarter. SIUE went on a 15-0 run to erase a 14-2 deficit. Akuen spurred the Cougars' spree with five points.

"I thought that (15-0) run was huge for us because we got some big defensive stops," Buscher said.

The Cougars remain home Saturday when they welcome Eastern Kentucky at 1 p.m. SIUE then goes to Eastern Illinois (Feb. 13) and Southeast Missouri (Feb. 15) before returning home to welcome Austin Peay (Feb. 20) and Murray State (Feb. 22). Eastern Illinois (Feb. 29) marks the Cougars' final home game of the season.

"We need to keep battling, like we did tonight," Buscher said. "It would be silly to allow ourselves to be frustrated."

