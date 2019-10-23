COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Cougars running their best

The Cougar cross country teams took top form at the Bradley Pink Classic last weekend.

“Overall, an amazing weekend for the distance squad,” Assistant Coach Elise Moore said.

Moore said the team’s success is testament to the hard work the runners have put in this season.

“Before the gun went off, I told both squads to lay it all out there for our last meet of the regular season,” she said.

Nearly all runners had personal best times or tied their personal best times. The women’s team was led by Aly Goff, who placed 32nd with a time of 22:00, her season best time. Kassidy Dexheimer followed with a time of 22:38, a personal record performance by 1:23. Keri Burmester followed with a time of 22:54, a :13 personal record. Emily Ellis ran a 23:03 season best and Natalia Rodriquez ran a personal record 24:29.

The men’s team was led by Landon Skelly with a time of 25:18, good for a :09 personal record. Skelly was followed up by Austin Woodard, 25:43, with another :09 personal record. Roland Prenzler finished with a time of 26:02, a :04 personal record, and Cameron Woodard finished his race at the 27:17 mark, a :22 personal record. Spender Hielkema had the most improved personal record time of 28:14, a :24 improvement.

The Bradley Pink Classic continued the trend of the Cougars race times improving throughout the season. The team hopes to continue the improved times as they head into the OVC Championships at their home course Nov. 2.

“We are in a good spot and I think we are going to see many athletes placing much higher in the conference meet than they have in the past,” Moore said.

