COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Running to all-conference honors

Greenville University senior and Granite City graduate Kori Nesbit earned her first all-St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference award in cross country after finishing 13th with a 25:07 in the conference meet on Nov. 2 at Louisville, Ky.

Nesbit

Nesbit also helped Greenville finish runner-up to Webster in the conference meet. The Panthers finished with 56 points, while Webster had 24.

Nesbit was one of three Greenville runners receiving all-conference notice, joining Hannah Williams and Emma Leonhard.

The top 14 finishers at the SLIAC meet earn an all-conference award.

A 2016 GCHS graduate, Nesbit ended her collegiate cross country career with a 152nd-place showing at the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional on Nov. 16 at Oshkosh, Wisc.

Nesbit, who also competes in track in the spring, was Greenville's No. 2 runner for most of the season. She had a 12th-place finish in a meet at the University of Illinois at Springfield on Sept. 6 to start her senior year.