COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: CeCe Moore joins coaching staff

Elise (CeCe) Moore has been added as an assistant coach for SIUE cross country and track and field.

Moore comes to SIUE after serving as a volunteer assistant on the cross country coaching staff at the University of Oklahoma.

During her time at Oklahoma, she assisted in the development of Haley Herberg, who is the current school recorder holder in the 5k, was a Big 12 runner-up in the 3k/5k and was also an NCAA individual qualifier. Another individual she assisted is Sarah Scott, who is the Oklahoma program record-holder in the 3k steeplechase, a 2018 USATF Championships Qualifier, a 2018 NCAA Second Team All-American and the 2018-19 Big 12 Outdoor Champion in the 3k Steeplechase.

Other individuals she assisted include Luke George (Big 12 Indoor mile scorer and Outdoor finalist in the 1500), Heath Warren (4:03 miler) and Ackeen Colley (Big 12 Indoor runner-up in the 1k).

Prior to becoming a volunteer assistant, Moore also ran cross country and track and field for the Sooners for a season.

She started her collegiate running career at Saint Louis University, where she was a member of the track and field team. Her accolades during her career include being a six-time All-Atlantic 10 conference selection. She finished as a runner up in the 4x800 relay at the Atlantic 10 conference meet twice and claimed third in the 800 meter at the 2016 Atlantic Conference Meet.

Moore also is a three-time school record holder for the indoor 800 and also holds the record for the indoor and outdoor 4x800. She helped her team receive USTFCCA All-America Team honors in 2017 and was also named to the Atlantic 10 honor roll and dean's list.

A native of St. Louis, Moore graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's in history and a minor in biology from Saint Louis in 2017.

