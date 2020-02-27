COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gettin' Iggy with it

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Iggy McGee announced that he will be playing football at McKendree University next year. He's flanked by his parents and coach Darrell Angleton.

Marquette Catholic senior Kijuan "Iggy" McGee announced on Feb. 13 that he plans to continue his football career at McKendree University, an NCAA Division II school in Lebanon, next year.

McGee will join a McKendree program that finished 5-6 last fall and is coached by Mike Babcock.

A running back, McGee enjoyed an outstanding season with the Explorers' football team last fall, rushing for 689 yards with five touchdowns to earn first-team all-Prairie State Conference running back honors and helping Marquette reach the Class 3A state playoffs.

McGee also plays for the Marquette boys basketball team.