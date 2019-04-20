COLLEGE FOOTBALL: On to the Windy City

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior James Perry, Jr. recently announced that he will play football at Concordia University Chicago next year. Perry (middle, front row) is flanked by his family members and coaches.

Roxana senior James Perry, Jr. will continue his football career next year at Concordia University Chicago, an NCAA Division III school in River Forest.

Perry will join a team that finished 2-8 last season and recently hired a new coach, Jason Aubry. The Cougars haven't had a winning season since 2012.

Perry had one interception for 19 yards on offense, made 12 tackles on defense and punted the ball three times for 54 yards and ran for a 12-yard kickoff return on special teams for the Shells in 2018. He played with the Roxana football program all four years.

"Like they say, once you're a Shell, you're always a Shell," Perry said. "Roxana held a place in my heart, but it's about time that I move on to the next step and get ready for college football."