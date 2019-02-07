COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Cisco kid

After turning in a successful prep football season that included an all-Prairie State Conference award, Marquette Catholic senior Ralph Williams will make plans on continuing his football career at Cisco College -- a junior college in Cisco, Texas, 45 miles east of Abilene -- for the 2019 season.

Marquette Catholic senior Ralph Williams recently announced that he will play at Cisco College (Texas) next year. Pictured (left to right) are Ralph Willliams, Ralph Williams and Belinda Williams.

Williams will join a Cisco football program that competes in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference and finished 3-4 last fall. The Wranglers are coached by Russell Thompson, who is also the school's athletic director.

Williams earned first-team all-PSC honors at offensive lineman last fall after helping the Explorers average 28 points and finish with a 5-4 record. He also recorded 24 tackles on defense.