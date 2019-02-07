COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Cisco kid

by

After turning in a successful prep football season that included an all-Prairie State Conference award, Marquette Catholic senior Ralph Williams will make plans on continuing his football career at Cisco College -- a junior college in Cisco, Texas, 45 miles east of Abilene -- for the 2019 season.

Williams will join a Cisco football program that competes in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference and finished 3-4 last fall. The Wranglers are coached by Russell Thompson, who is also the school's athletic director.

Williams earned first-team all-PSC honors at offensive lineman last fall after helping the Explorers average 28 points and finish with a 5-4 record. He also recorded 24 tackles on defense.