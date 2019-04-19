COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The new Lynx

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Drew Huff announced on April 17 that he will continue his football career at Lindenwood-Belleville next year. Pictured are (front row, left to right) brother Zack Huff, father Damien Huff, Drew Huff, mother Sasha Huff and sister Olivia Huff (back row) Roxana football coach Wade DeVries.

After turning in a strong senior football season that included his first all-South Central Conference award, Roxana senior Drew Huff will continue his career at Lindenwood University-Belleville next year.

Huff will join a Lindenwood team that has lost 31 straight games since 2016. The Lynx, who started play in 2012, were 0-11 last year.

"It's a really cool experience that I get to go and finish football in college," Huff said. "I'm really excited about it. They have a great criminal justice program and that's what I want to study."

Huff earned third-team all-SCC defensive lineman honors after finishing with a touchdown and 49 tackles on defense for the Shells last fall.