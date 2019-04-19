COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The new Lynx

by

After turning in a strong senior football season that included his first all-South Central Conference award, Roxana senior Drew Huff will continue his career at Lindenwood University-Belleville next year.

Huff will join a Lindenwood team that has lost 31 straight games since 2016. The Lynx, who started play in 2012, were 0-11 last year.

"It's a really cool experience that I get to go and finish football in college," Huff said. "I'm really excited about it. They have a great criminal justice program and that's what I want to study."

Huff earned third-team all-SCC defensive lineman honors after finishing with a touchdown and 49 tackles on defense for the Shells last fall.