COLLEGE GOLF: Ace is the place for Merz

Granite City graduate Brandon Merz fired a hole-in-one for the SIUE club golf team at the

Submitted photo Merz poses at the hole where he shot his hole in one for the SIUE club golf team at a tournament in Maryville, Mo., on Oct. 6.

National Collegiate Club Golf Association Central Region Tournament, held Oct. 5-6 at Mozingo Lake Golf Club in Maryville, Mo.

Merz fired his ace in the par-3, No. 15 hole in the second day of the tournament on Oct. 6. He finished with a team-best, two-day score of 166 after shooting an 86 in the first day and an 80 in the second.

Merz also finished with 12 pars and a birdie at hole No. 1.

A senior at SIUE, Merz helped the Cougars finished sixth out of seven teams with a 916.

Merz graduated from GCHS in 2016. When he was a senior, he helped the Warriors finish with a 10-5 dual-match record. He played with the GCHS golf program all four years.

Merz, who started playing golf at age 9, also played hockey and baseball for the Warriors.