COLLEGE GOLF: Another hole-in-one for Wielgus

× Expand Submitted photo Lewis and Clark freshman and Granite City graduate Drew Wielgus poses with his golf ball he hit during his hole-in-one at the Blackburn Invitational on Saturday at Lockhaven Golf Course.

Drew Wielgus fired another hole in one on Saturday.

The Granite City graduate fired his first ace of his collegiate golf career while playing in the Blackburn Invitational for the Lewis and Clark Community College squad at Lockhaven Country Club in Godfrey. He accomplished it at hole No. 4 and drove it from 146 yards out.

The effort helped Wielgus shoot a 75 and help him take over first place in the tournament, which will conclude on Sunday.

Wielgus graduated from GCHS in 2018. During his senior year, he shot a hole in one at the 17th hole in the Mascoutah Invitational at Cardinal Creek Golf Course in Scott Air Force Base. He became the first GCHS golfer in two years to fire an ace.