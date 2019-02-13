COLLEGE GOLF: Conference coaches pick SIUE to finish second

× Expand 2018 SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational Team Champions SIUE Cougars

Ohio Valley Conference golf coaches have picked SIUE to finish second in the 2019 conference race.

The Cougars picked up 1 first-place vote and 85 points, finishing just behind two-time defending champion Jacksonville State, which earned 9 first-place votes and 99 points. The Cougars were followed by Eastern Kentucky, which received a first-place vote, Morehead State, Austin Peay, UT Martin, Belmont, Tennessee Tech, Murray State, Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois.

SIUE golfer Kyle Slattery begins the spring season second in the OVC with a 70.4 stroke average. Albert Nilsson is fifth in the OVC at 71.2. Conor Dore is 15th at 72.8.

SIUE enters the spring season having won its home tournament, the Derek Dolenc Invitational, presented by DoubleTree Hotels, in September. The Cougars had two other top-five team finishes in the fall, including a second-place finish at Austin Peay’s F&M Bank Intercollegiate.

The Cougars open the spring season Feb. 23-25 at the Loyola Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Ariz. The OVC Championship with take place April 21-23 at The Shoals in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

2019 OVC men’s golf predicted order of finish

1. Jacksonville State (9 first-place votes) – 99 points

2. SIUE (1) – 85

3. Eastern Kentucky (1) – 80

4. Morehead State – 76

5. Austin Peay – 58

6. UT Martin – 51

7. Belmont – 48

8. Tennessee Tech – 42

9. Murray State – 34

10. Tennessee State – 22

11. Eastern Illinois – 10

