COLLEGE GOLF: Dore leads Cougars at Arkansas State

× Expand Conor Dore

Senior Conor Dore is tied for 10th and SIUE golf is sixth after two rounds at Arkansas State’s Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.

The Cougars shot rounds of 304-290 (594) and are just a stroke behind Jacksonville State for fifth. The Cougars sit just four shots behind Southeastern Louisiana for fourth. Host Arkansas State leads the team competition at 578. Louisiana-Monroe is second at 585. Eastern Kentucky is at 587 and in third.

Dore is at 145 (+1) and is tied in 10th place with Jacksonville State’s Quim Vidal Mora.

Albert Nilsson, playing as one of SIUE’s individuals, is tied for 19th at 148. Kyle Slattery is among a group of golfers tied for 21st at 149. The Cougars’ second individual player, Parker McEachern, is tied for 28th at 150. Grant Gavin is tied for 31st at 151. Brooks Jungbluth is at 152 and tied for 39th. Will Starkey has a 156 and is tied for 51st.

Kris Kerr of Southeastern Louisiana is atop the individual leaderboard at 140 (-4). Five players are tied for second.

The final 18-hole round gets underway Tuesday morning at RidgePoint Country Club.

