COLLEGE GOLF: Edwardsville native joins Cougars

Bensen Tyrrell

SIUE golf head coach Derrick Brown has announced the addition of Bensen Tyrrell (Edwardsville). Tyrrell is transferring to SIUE from Illinois State and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

He is a 2018 graduate of Edwardsville High School, where he played on the varsity team for four years. He averaged 72.2 his senior year, which included a school record 62 in the first round of the 2017 Mattoon Invitational. Tyrrell was recognized as the Alton Telegraph Boys Golfer of the Year and St. Louis Post-Dispatch All-Metro Boys Golfer of the Year his senior year.

"I'm excited to have Ben join our team next fall," Brown said. "He is a great talent from Edwardsville who I think will fit in well with our team. He has a great junior resumé with some low scores and I look forward to watching him continue to grow here at SIUE over the next three years."

Tyrrell tied for third individually in the Class 3A boys state tournament his senior year with rounds of 69-75. His first round included the 13th hole-in-one in state tournament history. He also placed third at the 2017 Illinois State Junior Amateur.

He appeared in three events as a true freshman at ISU.

