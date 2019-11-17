COLLEGE GOLF: Men’s team adds TJ Baker

Baker

SIUE golf head coach Derrick Brown has added Thomas (TJ) Baker (Rockford, Ill.) for the 2020-21 season.

Baker was the 2019 Illinois State Champion with scores of 66-68 while playing for Boylan Catholic in Rockford.

"TJ is a great addition to our program," Brown said. "He has the potential to make an immediate impact on our team and has shown the ability to shoot some really low numbers in tournament play. TJ comes from a great family and is excited to be a Cougar. I really look forward to coaching him next fall."

Baker's 134 at the State Tournament was the second lowest 36-hole total in the history of the tournament and included a hole-in-one on No. 7 in the second round. He averaged 70.14 during his senior year. Baker was a regional champion as a junior.

National Junior Golf Scoreboard ranks Baker as the No. 4 recruit in Illinois in the class of 2020.

Baker hails from the same high school as former SIUE golfers Danny Gorman and Kyle Slattery. He is the 11th high school state champion signed at SIUE under Derrick Brown.

