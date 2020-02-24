COLLEGE GOLF: MoBap-bound

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City graduate and Lewis and Clark Community College sophomore Drew Wielgus will continue his golf career at Missouri Baptist University next year. Pictured (front row, left to right) are mother Julie Wielgus, Drew Wieglus, Missouri Baptist coach Justin Hoagland (back row) and father Mike Wielgus.

Drew Wielgus has found a new home for next year.

The 2018 Granite City graduate recently announced that he will continue his golf career at Missouri Baptist University after he graduates from Lewis and Clark Community College this spring.

Wielgus is currently in his second year with the Trailblazers, who start their season on March 13 with a dual match against Illinois Valley Community College. When he was a freshman, he fired a hole-in-one while playing in the Blackburn Invitational at Lockhaven Country Club in Godfrey.

Wielgus played with the GCHS golf program all four years. When he was a senior, he competed in the Class 3A Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional, earned all-Southwestern Conference honors and hit his first hole-in-one at the Mascoutah Invitational.

Wielgus' younger brother, Sam, a senior at GCHS, will join the LC program next year.

Next year, Wielgus will join a MoBap program that is coached by Justin Hoagland. The Spartans compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.