COLLEGE GOLF: SIUE claims title at Missouri State

SIUE golf claimed its second team title and its fifth top-five finish this year, tying for the team championship at Missouri State’s Twin Oaks Intercollegiate.

Following a delay of more than 2 ½ hours, Tuesday’s third round was canceled because of inclement weather. The results after the first two rounds are final, with SIUE and Drake tying for the title.

“I am proud of the guys and the way we played yesterday,” SIUE head coach Derrick Brown said. “Playing back-to-back tournaments is not easy and walking away with third place in Las Vegas and then winning at Missouri State is big for our confidence.”

The Cougars carded rounds of 281-284 Monday. The 281 is tied for SIUE’s seventh-best round in school history. The 284 is tied for 16th lowest of all time.

Four of SIUE’s seven competing golfers finished among the top 12 individually.

Kyle Slattery finished in second place. Slattery fired rounds of 69-68 (-5) to finish three strokes behind medalist Lucas Scherf of Drake. It is the second straight year Slattery has taken second place at the event. The tournament marked Slattery’s 11th career top-10 finish, which ties him for the most in school history. Slattery has now carded 14 career rounds in the 60s, which also is the most in SIUE history.

SIUE’s Conor Dore finished one-under par and tied with three other golfers for third place. Wil Starkey is tied for 12th place at 144 (+2).

“Kyle and Conor played really well to get to second and third place individually, and I am happy for all of the success they are having this year,” Brown added.

Presley Mackelburg, playing as an individual, also finished at 144 and tied for 12th. Grant Gavin tied for 22nd at 147. Parker McEachern, also playing as an individual, tied for 29th. Brook Jungbluth has a 153 and is tied for 43rd.

SIUE returns to the course April 1-2 at Arkansas State’s Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.

“We had some great individual performances from different guys over the week,” Brown said. “We look forward to getting some rest and preparing for Arkansas State in a couple of weeks.”

