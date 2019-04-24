COLLEGE GOLF: SIUE wraps season at OVC Championship

× Expand photo by Dave Winder Kyle Slattery

SIUE closed out its 2018-19 season Tuesday with a fifth-place finish at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

“I am proud of the way we hit the golf ball this week,” SIUE head coach Derrick Brown said. “Unfortunately, our putters weren’t cooperating. We played well; we just couldn’t the ball to fall.”

Senior Conor Dore earned his fourth top-10 finish of the season, tying for eighth place at 213. His 213 is the lowest 54-hole total for SIUE at the OVC Championship, and his 68 in the first round also is the best mark for an SIUE golfer at the OVC Championship. Dore finished his season with a 72.5 scoring average, the third-lowest for a season in school history. His career average of 74.1 is second best all-time. Dore competed in 115 rounds in his career, the third most at SIUE. His 10 career top-10 finishes are third most at SIUE. He tied for the top spot with 14 career rounds in the 60s.

Fellow senior Kyle Slattery was among a group tied for 24th at 218. He finished the year with the best scoring average for a season in SIUE history at 71.8. Slattery also broke the school record for career scoring average at 73.6. He finished with 14 career rounds in the 60s and 11 top-10 finishes, both school bests. Slattery played 123 rounds during his Cougar career, also a school record.

“Kyle and Conor are two of the best players to come through SIUE,” Brown added. “It was great to see Conor take his second top-10 at an OVC Championship and for Kyle to finish his career with some solid scores.”

Senior Will Starkey also finished tied for 24th at 218. Albert Nilsson finished 38th at 226. Grant Gavin played the first two rounds for the Cougars and carded a 159. Freshman Brooks Jungbluth played Tuesday’s final round and shot a 74.

Starkey and Gavin each played two years for the Cougars. Both finished their careers with a scoring average of 74.6.

The Cougars finished with a four-over-par 868 to tie with Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech for fifth place. Jacksonville State won the team title for a third consecutive year, finishing at 836 (-28) as a team. The Gamecocks were 11 strokes clear of the field. Belmont took second place with an 847 (-17). Murray State (-4) and Austin Peay (E) finished third and fourth, respectively.

The Cougars concluded the season with a team scoring average of 290.3, to break the school record, set last year, by more than a stroke.

“That is a team accomplishment all eight guys were a part of,” Brown said. “It’s a pretty low score and it might be one that sticks for a while.”

