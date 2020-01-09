COLLEGE GOLF: Swinging to the next level

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Sam Wielgus announced that he will be playing golf at Lewis and Clark Community College next year. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Julie Wielgus, Sam Wielgus and Mike Wielgus (back row) Granite City boys golf coach Jeff Ridenour, Lewis and Clark men's golf coach Gerald Mozur and Granite City athletics director John Moad.

Next year, another member of the Wielgus family will be playing golf at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Granite City senior Sam Wielgus announced on Jan. 8 that he will be hitting the links at the Godfrey junior college for the 2020 season. His older brother, Drew, played for the Trailblazers' men's golf program for two years.

Sam Wielgus enjoyed an outstanding prep golf career that included two trips to sectional competition. This year, he finished with a nine-hole average of 40.5 and was the Warriors' top performer at the Class 3A Collinsville Regional with an 81. He was one of four GCHS golfers who qualified for sectionals.

Next year, Wielgus will join a Lewis and Clark program that is coached by Gerald Mozur and will lose three players to graduation, including his brother Drew, who graduated from GCHS in 2018 after turning in a solid senior year that included a trip to sectionals and a hole-in-one at the Mascoutah Invitational.