COLLEGE SOCCER: A big honor at Akron

× Expand Granite City graduate Jared Embick earned Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year honors at the University of Akron this fall.

The awards keep piling up for Jared Embick.

The Granite City graduate and University of Akron men's soccer coach Jared Embick was named the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year on Nov. 14. It's the first MAC Coach of the Year award for Embick.

Embick coached the Zips to their 20th regular season conference championship. Akron finished 4-0-1 in league play this year.

Embick also collected the 11th MAC Coach of the Year award in Akron men's soccer program history. Caleb Porter and Ken Lolla were the other coaches who won awards.

Akron, which lost to Maryland in the NCAA Division I championship finals in 2018, finished 6-10-2 after losing to Bowling Green in the MAC semifinals at Akron on Nov. 15, the day after Embick won his award.

Embick was inducted into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 and attended the ceremony.

A 1996 GCHS graduate, Embick helped the Warriors finish second in the state tournament in 1994, when he was a junior. It was the last time the GCHS boys soccer program placed at state.

Embick took over the Akron program in 2013. The Zips have played in the College Cup three times during his tenure as head coach.