COLLEGE SOCCER: A Warrior flying south

Submitted photo Granite City senior Ashley Portell recently announced that she will play soccer at Erskine College, an NCAA Division II school at Due West, S.C. Portell (front row, center) is flanked by her parents, her coaches and Granite City athletic director John Moad.

Granite City senior Ashley Portell plans to continue her soccer career next year at Erskine College, an NCAA Division II school at Due West, S.C., 99 miles northwest of Columbia.

Portell will join a team that finished 6-10-1 last fall. The Flying Fleet are coached by Robin Smith.

Portell join Abby Reeves, Megan Jones and Emma Dutko as the only Granite City girls soccer players who plan to continue their careers in college in the 2019 fall season. Reeves and Jones will play at UMSL and Dutko will head to SIUE.

A defender, Portell finished with five goals last spring for the Warriors.