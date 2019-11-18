COLLEGE SOCCER: Area players contributing at Blackburn

Dylan Klunk

CARLINVILLE — A number of area athletes contributed to the soccer teams at Blackburn College this fall.

The list includes the Klunk twins, Dawson and Dylan, of Roxana, who saw substantial playing time as freshmen this year. Dylan, a midfielder, started all 16 games for Blackburn and scored 6 goals.

Dylan knocked home a pair of goals in Blackburn’s 5-1 win over Lincoln Christian on Sept. 4 and added two more tallies in a 4-2 win at Lincoln Christian in the second meeting between

Dawson Klunk

the teams on Sept. 23. He also recorded goals against Warren Wilson on Aug. 31 and MacMurray on Oct. 9.

His brother, Dawson, saw action in five games as a backup goaltender. Another Roxana product, junior midfielder Brendan Zeller, played in 13 games, with five starts.

Sophomore forward Jayden Serafini (Bethalto/Civic Memorial) appeared in 14 games for the Beavers, with five starts. He scored in the second game against Lincoln Christian and also had a goal against Greenville on Oct. 28.

Brendan Zeller

Granite City product David Myers, a freshman for the Beavers, played in 16 games with 15 starts as a defender and midfielder. He never logged a goal or assist, but had three shots on goal.

For the Blackburn women, forward Brittany Grayson (Wood River/East Alton-Wood River) was sidelined this season with an injury. A four-year team member, she had started 10 games in 2018.

This year marked the 25th season of play for the Blackburn women’s soccer program, which debuted in 1995. The program is now led by

David Myers

Sohaila Akhavein, who just completed her third year at the school.

The Blackburn men’s program, which dates to 1954, captured National Small College Athletic Association titles in both 1981 and 1983. The Blackburn men also collected eight Prairie College Conference titles between 1964-87.

The head coach of the men’s program is Rob Steinkuehler, who played for two years at Lewis and Clark Community College before a three-year playing career from 2005-07. He was named head

Brittany Grayson

coach at Blackburn in 2013.