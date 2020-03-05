COLLEGE SOCCER: Blackburn-bound Explorer

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Luke Atkinson recently announced that he will be playing soccer at Blackburn College next year. Pictured are (left to right) Marquette principal Mike Slaughter, Atkinson and athletics director Jack Holmes.

After turning in his best prep soccer season last fall, Marquette Catholic senior Luke Atkinson plans to continue his career into the next level next year.

Atkinson recently announced that he will be joining the Blackburn College men's soccer team. He will play for a program that finished 3-12-1 last fall and is coached by Rob Steinkuehler.

Other Riverbend area players on the Blackburn roster include Brendan Zeller and brothers Dawson and Dylan Klunk of Roxana and Jayden Serafini of Bethalto.

Atkinson finished with 11 goals and nine assists and helped Marquette win 19 matches and place second in the Class 1A state tournament. He scored six of his goals during the postseason, including the game-winning goal in the Explorers' 1-0 win over Riverton/Tri-City in the Class 1A Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional championship match in Springfield.