COLLEGE SOCCER: College Futures Camp set for July 14

SIUE women’s soccer will hold a College Futures Camp July 14 at Korte Stadium.

The camp is designed to help the female player experience training sessions in an environment similar to that of college student-athletes. The camp will allow the player to showcase her talent and ability while also receiving positive feedback to further improve her game.

Camp will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to girls of all skill levels age 13 and older. The price of the camp, including registration fee, is $90. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt. Lunch from Jimmy John’s and Gatorade products will be included as well.

Current college coaches and players will be on hand for instruction, guidance and questions.

More information and online registration is available at the SIUE women’s soccer camp page.

