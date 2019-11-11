COLLEGE SOCCER: Cougars conclude regular season with a draw

× Expand Jake Meier

SIUE men’s soccer wrapped up its regular season with a 1-1 draw in double overtime Saturday afternoon at Western Michigan.

The Cougars and Broncos each finished the Mid-American Conference season at 2-1-2 with eight points. WMU will finish ahead of SIUE by virtue of an earlier tie with regular season champion Akron.

The Cougars finished the regular season at 8-4-4. Western Michigan is 11-5-2.

The Cougars will either be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed and will host a quarterfinal game in the MAC tournament Tuesday at Korte Stadium.

“We’ll focus on recovery, we won’t have a lot of time to prepare for our opponent,” SIUE head coach Cale Wassermann said. “We’ll know what to expect from whomever we face.”

Jake Meier scored his first goal of the season to put SIUE up 1-0 in the 22nd minute, after a free kick from Jorge Pettersen.

“Jorgen has given us good service all year,” Wassermann said. “Jake knocked it down to himself and finished. He has been kind of an unsung hero. He works hard in the back and does some of the dirty work. It was good to see him get on the scoresheet.”

Western Michigan found the equalizer on a header from Eric Conerty in the 62nd minute.

“Credit to Western Michigan; they are talented and aggressive,” Wassermann said. “They got numbers forward and put us under pressure when they were down a goal.”

After being outshot 13-8 in regulation, SIUE outshot WMU 3-2 in the two overtime periods but couldn’t get the winner.

“Our guys never quit,” Wassermann added. “I was happy with the overtimes. We had a couple of chances to put it away, we just couldn’t find the winner, but it is good preparation for the Conference Tournament. “

Noah Heim recorded five saves for SIUE. Isaac Walker made three saves for Western Michigan.

