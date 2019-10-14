COLLEGE SOCCER: Cougars pick up OVC win on the road

The women’s soccer team picked up an Ohio Valley Conference win against Eastern Illinois, 3-2, in overtime on Sunday.

“To get three points on the road is always difficult,” head women’s soccer coach Derek Burton said. “I’m extremely happy for the team to get the win, especially in overtime. EIU did a good job of making it that way; they are a very dangerous team.”

The Cougars had the advantage going into the half with a score of 1-0. Becca Jostes scored the first goal of the game at minute 14 with an assist from Jensen Schoch and MacKenzie Litzsinger.

The Panthers wasted no time of after the half, scoring a goal a minute 57.

The Cougars responded ten minutes later with a goal of their own from Litzsinger, assisted by Jostes and Courtney Benning.

The Panthers would score once again before the end of regulation forcing the game to go into overtime.

Emma Dutko quickly found the back of the net, 58 seconds into the first overtime period.

“Today, our upperclassmen leadership really showed,” Burton added. “They’ve been very influential in keeping the team moving forward, staying positive and committed to what we are doing together, even through any disappointments. So for our seniors especially to lead the way with positivity and impactful performances on the field, I’m delighted and very proud of them.”

The team now moves to 5-5-4 on the season and 3-2-3 in OVC play.

The Cougars will be back in action on Friday as they travel to play SIU Carbondale with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter