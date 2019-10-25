COLLEGE SOCCER: Cougars shut out Colonels

The SIUE Cougars shut out the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky 3-0 in an OVC game on Thursday.

“It’s always great to get a shutout toward the end of the season,” head women’s soccer coach Derek Burton said. “Points are needed, and this win helped us out.”

The Cougars first scored at minute six with a goal from MacKenzie Litzsinger.

The team quickly responded again at the 19-minute mark with a goal from Courtney Benning, her third on the season.

The Cougars went into the half with a strong lead of 2-0.

The last goal on the evening came from Litzsinger at the 57-minute mark. Litzsinger now has 11 goals on the season.

The Cougars outshot the Colonels 19-10, with seven of those being on frame.

In goal for the Cougars, Jensen Schoch recorded her third full shutout on the season, fourth overall. She also notched six saves on the evening.

“The players are growing, and we can continue to see that as the games progress,” Burton added. “Our offense has been consistent and being able to keep the ball out of our own net shows the growth and the players accepting the coaching.”

The game marked the seventh time this season the Cougars have at least scored three goals this season and the fourth time in the last five games they have scored three goals.

The team will be back in action Sunday when it wraps up the regular season at home against Morehead State, with kickoff set for 2 p.m.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter