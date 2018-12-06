COLLEGE SOCCER: DePicker, Gonzalez earn All-Region selection

Gonzalez and DePicker

Johan DePicker (Brussels, Belgium) and Jorge Gonzalez (Valencia, Spain) were selected to the All-North Region Second Team by the United Soccer Coaches.

“It’s amazing recognition for them as individuals,” SIUE head coach Mario Sanchez said. “It goes back to a reflection of the team and the success this year. It is a product of the program. They are individual awards, but they are based on the team’s success and performance.”

DePicker, a senior, also appeared in all 18 games for the Cougars. He anchored SIUE’s backline, which finished the year with a 1.21 goals against average.

“Johan made great strides this year,” Sanchez said. “I give him credit; he was very focused. He played within himself and with a lot of maturity. In some games, he was the best player on the field.”

Gonzalez, a junior forward, appeared in all 18 games for SIUE and was second on the team in scoring with 17 points, coming on eight goals and an assist. He notched three game-winning goals for the Cougars.

“Jorge is one of the best players in the country,” Sanchez added. “I expect Jorge to be on the initial list for the Hermann Award going into next season. He has all of the tools to play at a high level and to play at the next level.”

This is the first All-Region selection for both players. They are among eight Mid-American Conference selections to the North All-Region team.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter