COLLEGE SOCCER: Devyn Jambga earns Jack Blake Award

SIUE men’s soccer alumnus Devyn Jambga has won the 2018 Jack Blake Award, the most prestigious individual honor awarded to an SIUE men’s soccer player.

The award was presented at the annual JBA Banquet at the Missouri Athletic Club Saturday. The Jack Blake Award was established in 1997 by Blake’s friend and teammate Tim Tighe and his wife, Lynn. The award is given annually to the student-athlete who most embodies the qualities that defined Blake.

Tim Tighe passed away in April following a lengthy battle with cancer. Saturday it was announced that Jack Blake Award winner Ryan Stoddart ‘01 will take over for Tighe in the administering and awarding of the Jack Blake Award.

“The night is special to our team and to our program,” SIUE head coach Mario Sanchez said. “It’s great to have the alumni back in town.”

Jambga finished his SIUE career in 2017 while also completing his undergraduate degree. He played four seasons for SIUE, appearing in 73 games while making 44 starts. He scored 15 goals and added six assists for 36 career points.

“The Jack Blake award is an amazing recognition for a young man who represents Jack Blake and also Tim Tighe,” Sanchez said. “Devyn is a great recipient. I couldn’t be more proud of the kid from where he came from to where he is now. He definitely represents what the award is all about.”

The native of Harare, Zimbabwe, was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection during his career. He was a second team All-Region choice in 2016 and a first team All-Mid-American Conference pick as a senior in 2017. Jambga is the 21st recipient of the award.

Also on Saturday, SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt and Valarie Djordjevich, the daughter of Tim Tighe, presented the Tim Tighe SIUE Soccer Alumni Service and Leadership Award. The award, which was established last year, is presented to an outstanding men’s soccer alumnus. Alumnus, former head coach and SIUE Athletics Hall of Famer Ed Huneke ‘71 was presented with the 2018 award.

