COLLEGE SOCCER: Four receive Ohio Valley Conference honors

SIUE women’s soccer player MacKenzie Litzsinger (Fenton, Mo.) has been named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team, Jensen Schoch (Wildwood, Mo.) has been named to the All-OVC Second Team, and Emma Dutko (Granite City) and Lili Schnieders (Fenton, Mo.) were each chosen to the OVC All-Newcomer team.

“I’m very pleased for all the players,” head women’s soccer coach Derek Burton said. “They are all very deserving and have represented their teammates and our program admirably this season. Being recognized by the coaches and the rest of the conference is an outstanding honor and something I know each of these players will value. The coaching staff and the rest of the team are all very proud of each these young women.”

Litzsinger continues her tremendous sophomore season with the first team selection. Litzsinger is ranked second in the OVC in points with 27 and goals with 12.

“MacKenzie has obviously had a very good statistical season, and is top of the conference for in-conference scoring among the most notable aspects,” Burton said. “I’m most proud of the growth we’ve witnessed in her as a complete player, taking coaching and tactical information and applying those in matches. She’s always been a goal scorer but she’s made tremendous strides in becoming much more and I’m excited to see that trajectory continue.”

Schoch, a junior goalkeeper, continues to make her mark. She has notched four shutouts, which is tied for first in the OVC and leads the conference with a 0.76 goals allowed averaged.

“JJ has been solid and has come up big for us when it’s been needed,” Burton said. “The mark of a goalkeeper that is prepared and always snapped into game situations. Her confidence grew as the season moved along and her communication from the back end of the field is a big factor in how we performed down the stretch of the regular season.”

Dutko continues to have a fantastic freshmen season for SIUE. She has recorded two goals and two assists, totaling six points. Dutko recorded game-winning goals against Indiana State and Eastern Illinois.

“Emma continues to grow as a college player,” Burton continued. “This honor is fitting. She has an undeniably sharp soccer brain and is technically very proficient. She is just scratching the surface of how impactful she can be for us and that is an exciting thought as she moves forward in her career.”

Schnieders has started her SIUE soccer career off on a good note. She has recorded four goals and an assist on the season, totaling nine points.

“Lily has the capacity to be very good player as she keeps working,” Burton stated. “Her shooting ability is top-quality and her technical ability in general is outstanding. She has scored some goals this year and I think we’d be talking about more had she not missed some games through injury. The future is bright for Lily and we are excited for her to be recognized with the Newcomer group.”

The team will continue postseason play today (Nov. 8) as they take on the No. 1 seed, Southeast Missouri in the OVC semifinal. Kickoff in Cape Girardeau is set for 6:30 p.m.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter