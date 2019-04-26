COLLEGE SOCCER: From Eagle to Trailblazer

× Expand Submitted photo Civic Memorial senior Jenna Robinson will play for the Lewis and Clark Community College women’s soccer team in the fall 2019 season. Robinson is pictured (front row) with her parents, Dawn and James; (back row) LCCC head coach Tim Rooney, CM assistant coach Shawn Long, head coach Eric Zyung and assistant coach Derek Jarman.

Civic Memorial senior Jenna Robinson recently announced that she will continue her soccer career at Lewis and Clark Community College next year.

Robinson will join a team that finished 19-1 and competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament last fall. The Trailblazers advanced to the national tournament after beating Southwestern Illinois College in the Region 24 finals and again in the district finals.

Robinson will join her former CM teammate Cassie Hall, Emma Lucas and Braeden Lackey of Roxana, Sydney Schmidt of Alton as the only Riverbend area players on the 2019 squad.

Robinson is a three-time all-Mississippi Valley Conference defender. She earned second-team honors in her junior and sophomores seasons and was named honorable mention in her freshman year.

Robinson also received a second-team all-MVC award in tennis last fall.