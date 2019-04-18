COLLEGE SOCCER: From Shells to Beavers

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana seniors Dylan and Dawson Klunk announced that they will play soccer at Blackburn College next year. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Tiffany Klunk, Dylan Klunk, Dawson Klunk and Jeff Klunk (back row) Roxana boys soccer coach James Futrell.

Roxana twin seniors Dawson and Dylan Klunk announced on April 17 that they will continue their soccer careers next year at Blackburn College.

The Klunk brothers will play for a Blackburn team that finished with only one win last fall. The Beavers compete in NCAA Division III and are a member of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

"It's going to be fun," Dylan said. "I've talked to the coach (Rob Steinkuehler) up there and he sounds like a pretty decent guy. I know a lot of people up there."

The Klunks turned in strong seasons for the Roxana boys soccer team last fall. They earned all-South Conference Conference honors. Dylan finished with 13 goals and Dawson stopped 198 shots in goal.

"I'm going to miss playing for Roxana a lot," Dawson said. "It was fun playing with my teammates. It was a great experience."