COLLEGE SOCCER: Greenville gold

Ellie Cummins wrapped up her college soccer career at Greenville University on a high note this year.

The Civic Memorial graduate earned first-team all-St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors after turning in a banner season at midfield for the NCAA Division III school. She finished with a goal and two assists and helped Greenville finish 11-7-2 and share the conference championship with Webster University at 7-1-1.

Cummins, who graduated from CM in 2016, earned all-conference honors for the second year in a row. She was named on the third team last year.

Cummins finished with six goals and nine assists in her four-year college career.

During her three years with the varsity at CM, Cummins had eight goals and 12 assists.

Cummins was the only Greenville player named on the first team. The Panthers had five other players selected on the all-league team.

Greenville ended its season with a 1-0 loss to Webster on Saturday in the championship match of the SLIAC tournament in Fenton, Mo. Cummins had four of the Panthers' 11 shots on goal.