COLLEGE SOCCER: Kickin' it at SWIC

Alton senior Maggie Evans has announced on Feb. 7 that she will be playing soccer at Southwestern Illinois College next year.

Last year, SWIC, a junior college located in Belleville, finished 16-3-2 and made it to the Region 24 finals, where it lost to Lewis and Clark 1-0 in overtime. The Blue Storm are coached by Juergen Huettner.

Evans has 9 goals and 7 assists in her two-year varsity career with the Alton girls soccer team. Last year, she finished with a career-high 6 goals and helped the Redbirds reach the Class 3A regional finals, where they lost to O'Fallon. 