COLLEGE SOCCER: Kickin' it at SWIC

Submitted photo Alton senior Maggie Evans (right) poses with her mother, Meme, on Feb. 7. Evans announced that she will be playing soccer at SWIC next year.

Alton senior Maggie Evans has announced on Feb. 7 that she will be playing soccer at Southwestern Illinois College next year.

Last year, SWIC, a junior college located in Belleville, finished 16-3-2 and made it to the Region 24 finals, where it lost to Lewis and Clark 1-0 in overtime. The Blue Storm are coached by Juergen Huettner.

Evans has 9 goals and 7 assists in her two-year varsity career with the Alton girls soccer team. Last year, she finished with a career-high 6 goals and helped the Redbirds reach the Class 3A regional finals, where they lost to O'Fallon.