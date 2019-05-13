COLLEGE SOCCER: Kicking off to the next level

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Noah VanBuskirk announced that he will play college soccer at Lewis and Clark next year. VanBuskirk (center, front row) is flanked by his family members and coaches.

Three Granite City seniors have recently announced that they will continue their soccer careers in the collegiate level next year.

Noah VanBuskirk will head to Lewis and Clark Community College, Ymaury Escareno will go to Southwestern Illinois College and David Myers is on his way to Blackburn College.

VanBuskirk will join a Lewis and Clark program that finished 12-3 and reached the Region 24 finals last fall. The Trailblazers are coached by Ryan Hodge.

Escareno will join a SWIC program that hasn't had a winning season since 2015. The Blue Storm, coached by Larry Petri, were 5-13-1 last fall.

Myers will play for a Blackburn team that finished with only one win last fall. The Beavers compete in NCAA Division III and are a member of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Last fall, VanBuskirk, Escareno and Meyers helped the Warriors enjoy their best season since 2008. Granite City finished 9-10-2 after winning just two matches the year before.

VanBuskirk was the team's top scorer with a career-high 14 goals. He finished with 17 in his four-year prep soccer career.

Escareno gave up 26 goals and made seven saves as goalkeeper and added a goal and an assist last fall. In his junior year, he played a big role in the Warriors' 1-0 upset win over Alton in in penalty kicks in a Class 3A Edwardsville Regional quarterfinal match, making five saves in goal.

Myers, a midfielder, scored a goal in the Warriors' 3-0 win over Highland on Sept. 17.

Granite City senior Ymaury Escareno (front row, left) announced that he will play college soccer at Southwestern Illinois College next year.