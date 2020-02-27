COLLEGE SOCCER: Kicking to McKendree

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Emma VanBuskirk (front row, center) plans to continue her soccer career at McKendree University next year. She's flanked by her parents and coaches.

Granite City senior Emma VanBuskirk recently announced that she will continue her soccer career at McKendree University next year.

VanBuskirk will join a McKendree program that finished 16-4-3 and competed in the NCAA Division II national tournament for the fourth straight year last fall. The Bearcats are coached by Tim Strange.

VanBuskirk will play in her fourth season with the GCHS girls soccer team this spring. Last year, she helped the Warriors win 12 matches and reach the Class 3A regional championship match, where they fell to Edwardsville 2-0. A defender, VanBuskirk helped Granite City record nine shutouts in the 2019 season, including seven in a row.

VanBuskirk also played four years with the GCHS girls tennis team.