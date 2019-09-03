COLLEGE SOCCER: Late goals lift No. 24 Michigan to win over Cougars

× Expand Jorge Gonzalez

SIUE men’s soccer wrapped up its season-opening Michigan road trip with a Monday afternoon loss at No. 24 Michigan.

“It was a pretty rough way to end the trip, quite honestly,” SIUE head coach Cale Wassermann said. “Our team battled and played well coming off an overtime game three days ago.”

The Wolverines broke out on top thanks to a header from Derick Broche in the fourth minute. Michigan carried the 1-0 lead through halftime.

The Cougars equalized in the 75th minute when Jorge Gonzalez got his head to a pass from Vincent Jackson II.

“I was really happy with the goal we scored, which had a lot of elements,” Wassermann said. “We were down a goal and turned them over with very good organized pressure.”

Jackson carried the ball down the right side before making a move to the inside and sending a high cross to the back post, where Gonzalez elevated for header over Michigan goalkeeper.

“Vincent is a creative player and was able to get isolated with the Michigan defender and did a great job to create separation and deliver a good cross right on Jorge’s head. Hopefully it is a sign of things to come from this group.”

A pair of late Michigan goals sent the Wolverines to victory. Broche and Nebosja Popovic connected twice in the waning minutes. Popovic scored on an assist from Broche in the 87th minute. Broche scored his second of the day, with an assist from Popovic less than 90 seconds later.

“Michigan is a potent team,” Wassermann said. “If you give them chances they can put you away. We learned a lot on this trip and to have spells where we are playing so well this early in the season against two top opponents is very encouraging.”

Michigan doubled up the Cougars in shots 12-6, but the teams were even at five shots apiece in the second half. Gonzalez paced SIUE with three shots.

SIUE returns home to welcome Evansville in a 7 p.m. Friday contest.

“We have some things to work on and we will focus on recovering so we are sharp for our home opener on Friday. We are looking forward to bouncing back at Korte Stadium in front of our home crowd.”

