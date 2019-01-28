COLLEGE SOCCER: New York state of mind

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic senior Stephen Hasse signed a letter of intent to play soccer for Niagara University, an NCAA Division I school in Lewiston, N.Y. Pictured are (front row) mother Beth Hasse, Stephen Hasse and father Rob Hasse (back row), great uncle Steve Blair, great aunt Nancy Blair, great aunt Barb Blair and great uncle Ed Blair.

Stephen Hasse was a valuable player in his first and only season with the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team last fall, scoring 19 goals and earning all-state honors.

Now, the Marquette Catholic senior is looking to make a big impact with the Niagara University men’s soccer team for the 2019 fall season. He signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the NCAA Division I school in Lewiston, N.Y., on Jan. 25 in front of a large crowd at the Marquette High School Commons.

“I'm pretty happy for him,” Marquette coach Joe Burchett said. “ I think a lot of schools would have liked to have him. He's a talented young man and a hard worker.”

Hasse will join a Niagara team that finished 3-12 last year and made its only NCAA tournament appearance in 2012. The Purple Eagles are coached by Bill Boyle.

“I'm excited to go out east,” Hasse said. “It's been a goal of mine. The program and the school made it feel like home. I'm excited with the guys and get to work to make the NCAA tournament. We believe in achieving that. It starts now. It's a process of putting in all of the work and it begins now. I'm excited to go out and get to work.”

Hasse said he’s thrilled to be closer to his sister, Sarah, who lives in Washington, D.C., about 400 miles south of the Niagara University campus.

“I want to be far away from home and continue my career wherever the best is possible,” Hasse said.

Hasse has attended Marquette all four years, but decided to join the soccer team last fall after playing select ball at St. Louis FC.

“I wanted a new challenge,” Hasse said. “I loved the school and I wanted to do whatever I can to represent it and give back to it.”

Hasse tied Chris Hartrich for the team lead in goals. He recorded hat tricks against Metro East Lutheran and East Alton-Wood River and had four 2-goal games. He also helped the Explorers finish 16-3-4.

“It was a good season,” the senior said. “It ended too shortly, but I enjoyed it. I made a lot of new friends and I formed a lot of new relationships with a lot of new challenges. I got to play with some of my best friends. Chris Hartrich has been my best friend since kindergarten.”

Hasse joined Hartrich and Nick Hemann on the all-state team, selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

“He's very captain like,” Burchett said. “Even though he didn't have the armband, he was definitely a true leader on the field. The boys look up to him and follow his lead. I think we played better with him on the pitch. It's certainly made us better.”

Hasse became interested in Niagara last spring.

“Their assistant coach (Michael) Tanke started recruiting me at the end of May,” the senior said. “We've known each other for a couple of years now and finally after five months, I got to go up for my visit and after that visit, I knew that's where I wanted to be.”

Among the people who attended Hasse’s signing were his club and high school soccer teammates and family members.

“It's just a lot of people coming together for a good day,” Hasse said.