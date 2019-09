Litzsinger

SIUE women’s soccer forward MacKenzie Litzsinger has earned Ohio Valley Conference offensive Player of the Week.

Litzsinger was chosen after helping SIUE to a 4-0 win at Indiana State. On the day she scored two goals while having four shots on the day. Litzsinger continues to be an offensive threat as she is leading the team in both points (six) and goals (three).

The team will now battle against Missouri State in their home opener at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.