COLLEGE SOCCER: SIUE’S Noah Heim earns conference, national recognition

SIUE junior goalkeeper Noah Heim has earned recognition from the Mid-American Conference as well as National recognition after leading SIUE to a shutout on the road over No. 7 Michigan State.

Heim has been chosen as the Mid-American Conference men’s soccer Player of the Week and also was named as part of College Soccer News’ National Team of the Week for his efforts.

The Spartans peppered SIUE’s defense with 16 shots, including 8 on goal. Heim turned away each of them. His biggest stop came with 2:05 to play in the second overtime period, when he denied Farai Mutatu’s penalty kick to keep the game scoreless.

The Cougars are 0-1-1 and open the home season Friday against Evansville. Kickoff at Korte Stadium is slated for 7 p.m.

