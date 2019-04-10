COLLEGE SOCCER: SIUE camp registration underway

Soccer ball

All camps take place on the SIUE campus and will be staffed by SIUE head coach Cale Wassermann, his staff, guest college coaches, and SIUE players. Camps for boys and girls will be offered. Camps will offer options for all ages and skill levels and focus on fun and competitive training and games.

“I am beyond excited for camp season to arrive,” Wassermann said. “One of my favorite parts of this profession is to bring kids of all ages to campus in the summers to have great soccer and life experiences.

Half-day youth camps, residential camps, high school team camp and a senior elite camp for those looking to get exposure and prepare for the college level all will be available.

“Depending on which camp people are looking at, we make sure so have a great balance of fun, education, competition and character development,” Wassermann added. “It is going be a great summer here in Edwardsville.”

For more information and to register, visit CougarSoccerCamps.com.

