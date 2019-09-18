COLLEGE SOCCER: Strong second half and Gonzalez goal give SIUE win

× Expand Jorge Gonzalez is mobbed after scoring a double overtime goal against Butler.

Jorge Gonzalez’s 109th-minute strike capped off an impressive second-half display and lifted SIUE men’s soccer to a 2-1 victory over Butler on Tuesday at Korte Stadium.

The Cougars, playing their second double overtime game in four days, improved to 2-2-1 while Butler dropped to 3-2.

“I was extremely proud of the effort, not only the physical effort but the decision-making,” SIUE head coach Cale Wassermann said. “I am so proud of the group for coming together, buying in, believing in each other and bouncing back today.”

Gonzalez got free behind the Butler defense after a long pass from Jaime Izquierdo Roiz and a head flick from Vincent Jackson II. Gonzalez slid it home from the right side of the penalty area.

Butler’s Griffin DeBolt opened the scoring off a Bulldog corner kick in the eighth minute. Butler carried the 1-0 lead into halftime.

SIUE took an 8-2 advantage in total shots into the locker room, but turned the pressure up in the second half, outpacing the Bulldogs 11-4 in total shots, including five on goal.

SIUE struck in the 60th minute when a Corban McAvinew cross made its way to Jorgen Pettersen, who banged it home at the near post for his second of the year.

“We got a little sharper on the ball and a little more hungry to press,” Wassermann said of the second half. “Once we gained some territory, Butler had to take their foot off the gas and play a little more conservative.”

The Cougars did not concede a shot in the two overtime periods, while taking three of their own. Gonzalez’s goal came on the only shot in the second overtime period. In total, the Cougars outshot Butler 22-6 and put nine shots on frame. Gonzalez led the way with six shots and three on goal. Jack Edwards and Jackson each had three shots.

Butler goalkeeper Gabriel Gjergi made nine saves.

“Every guy who played, every guy on the bench and every guy who came in as a sub believed that they could help affect the game, and they did,” Wassermann said.

The Cougars will have a short turnaround time again, taking to the road to face Oral Roberts Saturday in Tulsa.

“We don’t have a lot of time in college soccer to celebrate,” Wassermann added. “I hope the guys take tonight and enjoy it. We’re back in the morning watching film and starting to prepare for Oral Roberts.”

