COLLEGE SOCCER: Trailblazers earn honors

Player of the Year and third-team All-American Reshaun Walkes takes on an ICC defender in the Region 24 finals.

Despite a loss to Illinois Central in the finals of the Region 24 tournament, Trailblazers men’s soccer put together a successful 12-3-1 season, with several players receiving post-season honors.

In his first year as head coach, Ryan Hodge has reason to be pleased.

“Overall, we had a great season,” Hodge said. “We had only one loss to NJCAA opponents.”

Hodge was particularly happy with how his players came together as a team.

“We had great leadership from our sophomores,” Hodge said. “Our freshmen were able to step up and give us great minutes.”

Receiving Region 24 honors were Reshaun Walkes, Player of the Year; Ethan Cowell, Goalkeeper of the Year; Osvaldo Guerrero, Defender of the Year; and midfielder Camarri Johnson.

Walkes also earned recognition as a third team All-American.

“The individual awards our players received this year just shows how good this team was,” Hodge said. “To have four players receive top honors at the region level and Reshaun Walkes receiving All-American as a freshman is very special.”

The Trailblazers staff was a finalist for Staff of the Year.

With a season-high No. 6 ranking, the Trailblazers finished the season ranked 16th.

