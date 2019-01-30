COLLEGE SOCCER: Two to join SIUE for 2019 season

× Expand Henderson and Hieb

SIUE women’s soccer head coach Derek Burton has announced the additions of Bella Henderson (St. Peters, Mo.) and Jess Hieb (Normal, Ill.) for the 2019 season.

Henderson transferred to SIUE this spring semester from the University of Akron. Hieb will be an incoming freshman next year joining the 2019 recruiting class.

Henderson, a goalkeeper, played in three games last season for the Zips, earning a 2-1 record and six saves. Her two wins came against Wofford and Youngstown State. She will be a sophomore next year for the Cougars with three years of eligibility remaining.

During her prep career, she was a three-year starting goalkeeper for Fort Zumwalt East High School. She started every game in net and was named first team All-Gateway Athletic Conference in 2015-16.

“I’m delighted to have Bella joining the program,” Burton said. “She is competitive and a tireless worker with a background of outstanding training from a peerless coach in Brian Jones. It’s extremely beneficial for the team and for her own transition that it worked out for her to join this current semester. We have a deep, quality goalkeeping crew for the near future, and that is an exciting position to be in.”

Hieb, a defender, joins SIUE after a standout career at Normal West High School. During the 2017 season, she was selected as an All-Big 12 First Team selection after providing 17 goals and 10 assists from her center-back position. Normal West finished with a 20-7-3 record and finished fourth in the 2017 Class 2A State Tournament. She has tallied 33 goals during her prep career.

“Jess is an outstanding addition to our 2019 class,” Burton said. “She is a driven young woman in all aspects of life, and we can’t have enough of those types of players in our program. She is an intelligent player with great instincts for the game, which is crucial in the back. She is 5 foot, 10 inches, so she’s very effective in the air and scores goals on restarts, which will prove to be a weapon. We are excited to have Jess joining our exciting 2019 class.”

