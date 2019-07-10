COLLEGE SOCCER: Women’s team unveils 2019 schedule

Nine home games at Korte Stadium highlight the 2019 SIUE women’s soccer schedule as announced by Head Coach Derek Burton.

The Cougars will play host to eight regular season games and one preseason contest, including five Ohio Valley Conference matches.

SIUE opens the season with three exhibition contests, beginning with a game at Illinois State on Aug. 10. The Cougars will travel across the river Aug. 14 for a matchup with Saint Louis before closing the preseason schedule with IUPUI at home Aug. 17.

“I took a fresh approach to the preseason with this year’s team having three preseason exhibitions,” Burton said. “The goal being our overall development as the focus and real game situations and opponents, as opposed to just the training environment. Nothing teaches like the game itself.”

The regular season opens with a two-game trip to Colorado where the Cougars will face Northern Colorado on Aug. 23 and Colorado State on Aug. 25. SIUE travels to Indiana State on Sept. 1. The Cougars also will travel to face SIU Carbondale, a first-year program, Oct. 18.

SIUE plays home nonconference games with Missouri State on Sept. 8, Chicago State on Sept. 13 and Iowa State on Sept. 15.

“Our nonconference opponents, preseason included, will undoubtedly be a real challenge and give us the opportunity to test ourselves against some real quality again this season,” Burton added. “Ultimately and ideally, we’d like to get results, build our confidence through our performance and growth, and prepare ourselves for OVC play.”

The OVC slate begins at home with Tennessee Tech on Sept. 26 and Jacksonville State on Sept. 29. Belmont comes to SIUE Oct. 10 and the Cougars close out the conference season at home with Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 24 and Morehead State on Oct. 26.

Road contests in the OVC include Austin Peay on Sept. 19, Murray State on Sept. 22, Southeast Missouri on Oct. 3, UT Martin on Oct. 6 and Eastern Illinois on Oct. 13.

“The OVC will, as always, be a fight to the finish,” Burton said. “Literally every single point matters, and every match is a battle to the last whistle. All in all, it will be a fantastic challenge and journey for our group and one that we are all extremely excited to get started on.”

The OVC Tournament gets underway with the first round and quarterfinals at campus sites Nov. 1 and 3. The semifinals and final will be played at the No. 1 seed Nov. 8 and 10.

