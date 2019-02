SIUE softball interim head coach Jessica Jones announced Wednesday that the weekend’s Cougar Classic has been canceled.

Because of field conditions and the weather forecast, the games will not be played at Cougar Field.

Next up for the Cougars is the Hawaii Spring Fling in Honolulu, where the Cougars will face off March 9-11 against California, Hawaii and Utah.

